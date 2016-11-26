Artificial scarcity of sand in Dharwad: JD(S)

more-in

JD(S) leader Gururaj Hunasimarad has alleged that an artificial scarcity of sand was being created in the home district of Minister for Mines and Geology Vinay Kulkarni in Dharwad and people constructing houses were being fleeced by sand suppliers.

Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, Mr. Hunasimarad said that because of the scarcity, the prices had gone up to Rs. 40,000 per truck load of sand.

Mr. Hunasimarad even alleged that the officials of the Mines and Geology Department were colluding with the sand mafia.

He said that since sand was not available in Dharwad district it was being transported from sand depots in Gadag and Haveri districts.

“Considering the transportation and other charges, one truck load of sand can be made available in the district at prices in the range of Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 18,000. However the police, officials of Mines and Geology were hand in gloves with the sand mafia members, which had resulted in the prices reaching Rs. 40,000,” he said.

Mr. Hunasimarad alleged that elected representatives in the districts were being paid commission for maintaining silence on the issue.

Because of the high price of the sand, the common people were forced to stop construction activities, he said.

Mr. Hunasimarad said that the sand scarcity had also affected the various government development projects. No new projects sanctioned by the present government were being executed due to shortage of sand, he said.

He also took exception to the ‘silence’ of Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar and the former BJP State president Pralhad Joshi on the issue.

On the recent zilla panchayat bypoll to Hebballi constituency, he said that although model code of conduct of the election was violated by distribution of freebies to the voters, the administration remained a mute spectator.