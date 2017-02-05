Around 200 Hakki-Pikki families told to vacate government land

The Belur taluk administration removed the tents put up by the Hakki-Pikki tribal community at Honnenahalli Kaval in Belur taluk on Saturday. — Photo: Prakash Hassan

The Belur taluk administration with the support of police, on Saturday, removed tents put up by tribal community Hakki-Pikki, at a revenue land near Honnenahalli Kaval in Belur taluk, and forced them to leave the place.

The officers maintained that the tribals had occupied the government land illegally and had to return to their original place at Angadihalli.

Around 200 families had put up tents for the last 15 days in the government land in survey number six of Honnenahalli Kaval. As per the records collected by the tribals, 736 acres and 11 guntas of vacant land was available here. They had moved to the vacant land to put pressure on the government to fulfil their demand for grant of land for cultivation.

Belur tahsildar Puttashetty and police officers asked the people to vacate the place. However, the occupants refused arguing that they have put up tents in a vacant land, suitable for allotment to landless people. “We have not occupied land belonging to any individual. Why should me move when the government has remained a mute spectator to illegal encroachment of land by builders and quarry owners,” said Hooraja, tribal leader. “The police removed our tents. We have been left in the open with no roof over our heads. Women and children are worried about spending the night here,” he said.

Mr. Puttashetty told The Hindu: “The families have houses at Angadihalli. They should not have moved to another place. Moreover, the land they have encroached upon is a cultivated land. We cannot allow them to stay here illegally.”

The officer asked the tribals to meet him in a delegation on Monday so that he could arrange a meeting with the Assistant Commissioner in Hassan. “We will not leave this place until our demand is fulfilled,” Mr. Hooraja added.