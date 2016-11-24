Aqua life expo from tomorrow

more-in

Those in Hubballi who love watching aquatic life on television channels, now have a chance to take a closer look at the colourful aquatic life at the aqua life exhibition starting here on Friday.

The 11-day exhibition of exotic and rare species of fish will showcase around 800 species of the fish and other aquatic creatures.

Laukik Creations is organising the event at Ashoka Hotel on Lamington Road. As many as 60 fish tanks have been brought to showcase the colourful aquatic life.

Some of the exotic species of fish include Yellow butterfly Checkered Barb, Mono Sebae, Angolan Elephant Nose, Balloon Dwarf, Cichlid Golden Balloon Reminder Rosi, Black Guppy Boeseman Rainbow, Blue Rainbow, Red Lobster, Red/Fire Belly Newt, Giant Rock Salamander, Panda Cory, Sterba’s Cory, Albino Cory Catfish, Green Cory and others.

“The objective of the exhibition is to create awareness on the rare species of fish and other animals from the aqua life and also to inculcate a love for aqua life among youngsters,” organiser of the event Laukik Soman has said in a release.

Specially trained volunteers would give information to the public about the marine life, he said. While entry is free for the physically challenged persons, there will a nominal fee for others.