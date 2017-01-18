Annual cattle fair draws farmers, buyers at Maddur

The cattle fair, that began on January 15, is attracting a huge crowd of buyers and sellers from across the State, in Maddur of Mandya district.

more-in

The 11-day historical cattle fair, which began on January 15 in Maddur, is attracting a huge number of buyers and sellers from various parts of the State.

The fair is held annually on the premises of Sri Nandi Basaveshwara Swamy Temple as part of Makara Sankranti.

The Maddur taluk administration has made arrangements for drinking water, medical treatment, electricity, security and other facilities for the cattle. However, the farmers were asked to make arrangements for fodder and pandals.

According to the sources at the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, farmers from different districts brought their livestock to the fair for trade. The price of a pair of bullocks ranges from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 4 lakh. A variety of sheep and goat breeds, decorative items for cattle and traditional medicine for cattle are also available at the fair.

The farmers are expected to bring at least 2,000 pairs of cattle this year. The fair will end on January 25, sources said.