Animal rescue centre in Mysuru on expansion mode

One of the new enclosures built for housing carnivores like tigers at the Chamundi Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Koorgalli village near Mysuru which is on an expansion mode. FILE PHOTO: M.A.SRIRAM

The State’s second animal rescue centre here is on an expansion mode, thanks to the rise in the number of wild animals brought for treatment and rehabilitation.

The Chamundi Animal Conservation, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre was established at Koorgalli village, off Mysuru-Hunsur Road, by the Mysuru Zoo two years ago. This is the second such centre in the State after the one at Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru.

The centre was built as the zoo lacked space on its premises to accommodate wild animals brought for rehabilitation.

It was set up at Koorgalli village, where 113.21 acres of land had been allotted to the Zoo Authority of Karnataka for setting up the country’s biggest Gaur (Indian bison) conservation breeding centre.

Zoo executive director Kamala Karikalan told The Hindu that the plans included construction of eight new animal holding rooms, day-crawl facilities and a state-of-the-art wildlife veterinary hospital.

The centre already has eight holding rooms where tigers, cheetah and leopards had been housed.

These animals were either ailing, disabled or cannot be displayed at the zoo for certain reasons.

In addition to these, rescued and injured animals from the forests were often brought here for treatment. They mostly include tigers and leopards.

The recent one was a male tiger rescued from Ponnampet forest division in Kodagu.

On many times, the centre has to keep the animals for long or permanently and therefore additional rooms were required to house them, she said.

The government had sanctioned ₹3.5 crore for building the rescue centre and the zoo had funded the remaining amount from its resources.

The Mysuru zoo’s first master plan included the rescue centre, the Gaur conservation centre, and the Conservation Centre for Indian wolves, dholes and lion-tailed macaque.

Four zoo tigers, including Madhukeshwara, Okkanna and Shivu, had been shifted to the rescue centre. There are also two elephants housed at the centre.

Ms. Kamala said two holding rooms were nearing completion and the work on six more holding rooms will commence. The work on day-crawl facilities for these animals was nearing completion.

Madhukeshwar was taken off from display as it developed spinal problem while Okkanna lost sight on one of its eyes and Shivu had other health issues, she said.

Before the rescue centre was set up, the rescued or injured animals, mainly carnivores like tigers, leopards, were housed in a specially-built enclosure at the zoo hospital.