An opportunity to understand cultural diversity

Students from four Demonstration Schools - Bhopal, Mysuru, Ajmer and Bhubaneshwar - are in Mysuru for the Concept-Inter Demonstration Schools Meet (INDEM) which began here on Saturday. The meet concludes on Tuesday. Incidentally, the first INDEM was held in Mysuru in 1982.

The meet gives the students an opportunity to live together and learn about each others’ culture, value each other with respect and dignity and be able to open their mind to new vistas and experiences, the organisers said.

Each year the meet is conducted at different locations by rotation. This year, Demonstration School, Mysuru, located on the campus of Regional Institute of Education, NCERT, was hosting the event.

“The philosophy of INDEM is national integration through sports, literacy and cultural activities. Each school, with a different cultural, linguistic and social background, finds a common platform to share and enjoy the rich and common cultural heritage,” the organisers said.

The cultural events got off to a start on Sunday evening.

The students of all four schools had been divided into different groups, namely, Aravalli, Mahendragiri, Sahyadri and Satpura, to represent the four mountain ranges. This is to promote a spirit of unity and togetherness among the students. The students will participate in games, athletics, literary and cultural events over the next two days.

A feature presentation will be conducted by the host school – DMS Mysuru.