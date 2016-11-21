Karnataka

Amendments soon to provide cultivation rights and certificates for gomal land

Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa on Monday told the Legislative Assembly that the government would soon amend the legislation concerned to provide for issuing of cultivation certificates even for the gomal lands (grazing lands).

He made such a statement when JD (S) MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda brought to his notice during question hour that officials were rejecting the applications seeking regularisation of cultivation rights on gomal land by farmers as the Supreme Court had ruled against issuing cultivation certificates for such land.

Mr. Thimmappa said the legal obstacle could be cleared by amending the legislation itself.

Similarly, the Class C & D lands (degraded revenue lands resembling forests) would also be considered for issuing cultivation rights, if the Forest Department had not used these lands for developing forest cover, he noted.

He warned the tahsildars that they would be suspended from service if they failed to call a meeting of Bagair Hukum regularisation committee on every Saturday.

