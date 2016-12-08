Ambedkar remembered on death anniversary

more-in

The death anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar was observed across the district on Tuesday.

Leaders of several Dalit organisations came together to take out a public rally at Ambedkar Circle in Bidar. Political leaders, Buddhist monks, members and office bearers of various organisations took part in the rally.

Harahar Mahesh, Bengaluru-based academic called for unity among Dalit organisations. “Prestige, selfishness and petty differences are keeping us apart. Dr. Ambedkar asked us to pull along the chariot of change into the future. Each of us is pulling it from a different direction and so, it is not moving at all. This is why we have to forget our differences and come together for the cause of advancing the ideology of Dr. Ambedkar,” he said. He also called for solidarity among different deprived classes. “A united struggle alone will ensure results. Fissures will only dilute our cause,” he said.

Blind belief

Mr. Mahesh cautioned the youth to not compromise on self-respect in politics. “The essence of Dr. Ambedkar’s ideology was to struggle endlessly, but never compromise on self-respect,” he said. He lamented that some members of deprived classes were still stuck in the vortex of blind belief and superstition. “We need to educate them about the need for progressive thought and the possibilities offered by Buddhism,” he said.

Resource persons Sushmatai Andure, Maha Pari Nibban Samiti president Vaijanath Suryavanshi, and others spoke at the event.