Ambedkar remembered in Hubballi, Dharwad

tribute to a leader: Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli paying tributes to Ambedkar at the Mahaparinirvan Divas programme in Dharwad on Tuesday.

The district administration and various organisations held programmes to mark the 60th Mahaparinirvan Divas to mark B.R. Ambedkar’s death anniversary here on Tuesday.

In Dharwad, Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli paid tributes to Ambedkar at a programme held on his office premises.

Speaking on the occasion, he recollected the contribution of Ambedkar in strengthening the weaker sections of society and his role in framing the Constitution that ensures the welfare of all. Officials from various departments were present.

In Hubballi, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat (ABVP) held a marathon on the occasion. The marathon was flagged off at Durgada Bail Circle and it passed through the major streets of the city. A seminar on “Dr. Ambedkar and nationalism” was held at the Murusavira Mutt’s Pre-University College. Various other organisations too held programmes to mark the occasion.