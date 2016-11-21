All those who provided services at Reddy wedding under I-T scanner

I-T officials were made to wait for some time outside G. Janardhan Reddy’s mansion in Ballari on Monday before being let in. | Photo Credit: B_M_Siddalingaswamy

more-in

‘Income Tax Investigation Directorate had been closely following the wedding’

It is not just the former Minister, G. Janardhan Reddy, but also those who did business with him for his daughter’s opulent wedding — from caterers and flower decorators to electrical equipment providers — who are now being questioned on the details of services provided and bills settled.

Sources in the Income Tax Department said seven surveys were conducted on service providers for the function in Bengaluru. They have sought from Mr. Reddy contact details of all service providers. The department has identified those who coordinated on behalf of Mr. Reddy for the arrangements and have questioned them too.

I-T sources said the Income Tax Investigation Directorate of Bengaluru had been closely following Mr. Reddy’s daughter’s wedding since the news broke and gathering information “discreetly” for at least two months.

The long questionnaire served to Mr. Reddy has sought details of expenditures incurred for every service — from payments to priests and caterers to costs of cards printed. The I-T Department has also sought details of purchases of jewellery, clothing, and gifts. He has been asked to provide details of bank accounts, debit/credit cards, cash paid, and any other payment in kind during the wedding.

Sources said that multiple teams of I-T sleuths had been to the wedding and carried out surveys of expenditures. It will now be tallied with the reply that Mr. Reddy gives the department to their notice. Mr. Reddy has personally received the notice and assured his “full cooperation and quick response”, said sources.

Leading anti-corruption crusaders, including former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde, urged agencies to probe the source of income for the lavish wedding since most of Mr. Reddy’s assets have been frozen by the Enforcement Directorate.

T. Narasimhamurthy, a city-based advocate, who had lodged a formal complaint with the I-T Department seeking a probe into the wedding expenses, however, feared that the department was “already late, probably giving Mr. Reddy ample time to cover his tracks.”