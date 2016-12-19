All districts to get litigation monitoring officers

more-in

The State will soon appoint Government Litigation Monitoring Officers in every district as over 91,540 cases involving the government are pending in various courts, said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra here on Monday.

Overall, there are 16,24,233 cases pending in various courts in the State.

Keeping track

Speaking to mediapersons after participating in the State-level conference of judicial officers, the Minister said the district monitoring officers will keep track of the number of times public prosecutors attend courts.

“The officers, who will be the reporting authorities, will be selected on the basis of merit and experience, preferably advocates with 10 years of experience,” he said.

Pointing out that the government had provided adequate budgetary allocation and required infrastructure for judiciary in the State, the Minister said: “Of the 1,300 sanctioned courts, 931 are functioning. In the last three years, work on 892 court buildings and 320 judicial quarters has been completed. From Rs. 574 crore in 2013-14, the budgetary allocation has been increased to Rs. 671 crore this year.”

“Of the 4,334 vacancies in all cadres of the judiciary, the government has permitted recruitment of one-fifth of the staff strength every year. However, there is a demand for permitting more number of the required staff every year. We will discuss this with the Finance Department,” he said, adding that the proposal to appoint 275 assistant public prosecutors was also before the department.

The Minister said the government also wanted to bring all courts under one network and the Information Communication Technology had been adopted for this, he said.