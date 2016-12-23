Akrama-Sakrama: Residents get more time to regularise houses

more-in

The State government has extended the deadline for regularisation of houses constructed on government lands in rural areas and peripheral urban areas by a month. The penalty to be paid by residents in rural areas has been slashed by 50 per cent.

Minister for Revenue Kagodu Thimmappa told presspersons here on Friday that the deadline for regularisation of houses under the Akrama-Sakrama scheme has been extended from December 20 to January 21.

So far, more than 20 lakh applications have been received and another 20 lakh are expected. In rural areas, village accountants and panchayat development officers have been instructed to visit houses, which are constructed on revenue lands, and inform residents to get their constructions regularised by paying penalty. He said a decision has been taken to slash penalty by 50 per cent for residents of rural areas. Mr. Thimmappa said no decision has been taken yet on slashing penalty for residents of urban areas.