Aiming for 70 p.c. reservation: CM

more-in

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is looking forward to provide as much as 70 per cent reservation to various socially backward and deprived communities of the State while planning to take up the issue with the Centre.

In a brief chat on the issue of dalit organisations demanding implementation of the Justice A. J. Sadashiva Inquiry Commission on internal reservation to Scheduled Castes and sections such as those belonging to Madar community opposing it, he said though the Supreme Court had ruled that the total reservation for SC/ST and other backward classes or special categories should not exceed 50 per cent, around 70 per cent of Karnataka’s population need to be incorporated under reservation benefits to ensure them social justice.

The Tamil Nadu government had provided 69 per cent quota in employment and education, which was the highest in the country. There were many other States where reservation exceeded 50 per cent and more than the quota ensured in Karnataka.

The State Cabinet will soon take a decision on the issue and approach the Centre with a request for higher reservation quota and subsequently, insertion in the 9th Schedule to the Constitution.