Agro-forestry research station to be set up in Kodagu

more-in

The State government has initiated the process of setting up an Agro-Forestry Research Station on 100 acres of land in Madapura of Kodagu district under a project of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Announcing this while replying to BJP member Appachhu Ranjan during question hour in the Assembly on Friday, Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences had made a proposal to the government to set up such a research station under the Agro-Forestry Research Project of the ICAR.

Following this, the Agriculture Department had written to the Horticulture Department to provide 100 acres from its 300-acre land in Madapura, he said.