Agriculture university convocation on Dec. 9

more-in

The second convocation ceremony of University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences (UAHS), Shivamogga, titled 'Suggi Sambhrama-2' will be held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in the city on December 9, said its Vice Chancellor C. Vasudevappa.

The programme will commence at 11 a.m. S. Ayyappan, former Secretary of Department of Agricultural Research and Education and former Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will deliver the convocation address.

Krishna Byre Gowda, Minister for Agriculture, will preside over he convocation ceremony, he said at a press conference here on Wednesday.

As many as 371 candidates who have passed graduation and post graduation courses in agricultural and horticultural sciences will receive their degrees at the ceremony. A total of 36 gold medals will be presented to 30 candidates. In addition to this, PhDs will be conferred on five candidates, he said.

To ensure close surveillance of the examinations for graduate and post graduate courses, CCTV cameras have been installed at exam halls. The university has also introduced digital evaluation system to avoid errors in the evaluation of answers scripts and delay in announcement of result, he said.

Replying to a query, he said the State Government had agreed to provide Rs. 150 crore to create necessary infrastructure at the new campus of the university that will come up in 800 acre land in Iruvakki village in Sagar taluk. Tenders have been floated for the construction work. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will lay the foundation stone for the construction work in January 2017, he said.

The institute has also planned to organise a series of awareness programmes for the farmers to mark the centenary celebrations of Zonal Agricultural and Horticultural Research Station (ZAHRS) of the university in Hiriyur. A building will be constructed at the cost of Rs 1.50 crore at the campus of ZAHRS to commemorate the centenary celebrations, he said.

Registrar P. Narayanaswamy, Director of Research Manjunatha Naik, Director of Extension T.H. Gowda were present at the press conference.