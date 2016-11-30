After two dull weeks, trading picks up at APMC yard

Wholesale trading at the APMC yard in Bandipalya, Mysuru, is gradually stabilising after two dull weeks as a result of demonetisation. | Photo Credit: M_A_SRIRAM ;M_A_SRIRAM -

Wholesale trading at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) yard in Bandipalya is showing signs of revival after being in the dumps for nearly three weeks following the demonetisation of high-value currency.

General merchants say the volume of trade has increased considerably this week, but it is still expected to be a long haul ahead to normality. R.M. Satish, director of the Mysore Grain Merchants’ Association and a wholesale dealer of rice, told The Hindu that trade volume was down by 80 per cent in the first two weeks after demonetisation was announced on November 8. “But for the first time since then, we observed a revival on Monday, with a perceptible increase in both unloading and loading of commodities,” he said.

“During the pre-demonetisation days, I used to trade in nearly 100 quintals of rice a day. It slumped to around 20 quintals after [the announcement]. But since Monday, there has been a surge in supply, fuelled by demand, and the trading is around 50 quintals,” he said. However, the general feeling is that it will take another two months for trading to touch the pre-demonetisation levels.

Merchants at the APMC yard in Mysuru procure rice from Raichur, Siruguppa, Ballari and even Chhattisgarh to meet local demand and to cater to traders from Kerala.

Hinting at an improvement in the currency supply, Chetan, a wholesale dealer of potatoes and onions, said this was reflected in the market trading fuelled by demand and supply. Earlier, he used to sell nearly 300 sacks of onions and 200 sacks of potatoes of 50 to 55 kg each. The numbers crashed after November 8, but this week he has seen increased trading. He expressed confidence in his business hitting pre-demonetisation levels within two weeks.

Sajjan Raj Mehta, who deals in spices and dry fruits and procures the bulk of his products from Bengaluru, said, “We are seeing some positive signs of revival for the first time. But it will take at least two months to get back to normal levels of trading.”

The APMC yard in Mysuru is a major hub from where commodities are transported to other parts of the district and to border areas of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The yard used to receive nearly 150 outstation trucks loaded with commodities daily, but the numbers plummeted by 80 per cent in the first two weeks after demonetisation. Though the traffic has increased since Monday, it is still nowhere close to the pre-demonetisation days.

Grim days for loaders

However, the loaders, who are daily wage labourers, are still reeling under the impact of demonetisation as they are not getting adequate work.

As against nearly 150 outstation trucks that used to enter the yard, nowadays just 60 to 70 vehicles arrive daily for loading and unloading. As a result, their earnings have been hit, said Abdul Rahim, a labourer.

N. Manjunath, general secretary of the Mysore District Loaders, Transport and General Workers’ Association, said one worker used to find enough work to earn for six days a week. “Now, they hardly get work for three days,” he said.

There are 1,250 to 1,400 loaders who earn a living at the APMC yard in Mysuru. As against the average daily earning of Rs. 500 to Rs.600, the workers now earn Rs. 250 to Rs. 300 a day.