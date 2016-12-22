Aequs workers protest enters third day

more-in

The ongoing struggle against the alleged harassment and use of force through the police by the management of Aequs Special Economic Zone at Hattargi of Hukkeri taluk has brought alive the once popular Kannada revolutionary poem penned nearly four decades ago by Siddalingaiah: “Yaarige banthu, Ellige banthu nalavathelara swatantrya…” (For whom did the Freedom of 1947 come...), once again.

“The workers are being harassed and victimised by the management, they are being beaten up by the police within the company premises and those who are protesting against such illegal acts have been arrested and they are now struggling for bail; leave alone justice from the government, for whom is the freedom?” say leaders of Krantikari Kamagar Union-Aequs SEZ Private Limited (affiliated to Trade Union Centre of India).

The union members staged a protest for the third day in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office under the leadership of State vice-president of TUCI Chinnappa Kotraki on Wednesday, demanding justice and action against the management for using police power on the peacefully protesting workers within the SEZ premises.

TUCI district president Maruti Dhagennavar said that the management of the company had terminated the services of 12 workers for forming a union in September this year. Two of the workers were beaten up by hired goondas for protesting against the termination of services.

On Saturday, 42 workers were housed in a workshop as they were “reluctant” to oblige the management’s order that they should not be part of the union.

The other workers joined the protest spontaneously. But, the management called the police which resorted to lathi-charge on the peaceful protesters within the SEZ premises.

Subsequently, 196 workers were shifted to Hindalga Central Prison in company vans and not in police vehicles.

“Protest against injustice has itself become illegal these days,” Mr. Dhagennavar said.

Memoranda to the Labour Minister and the Home Minister have yielded little response and there was no action either against the management members responsible for the harassment and lathi-charge on the workers or the police officials “serving” the interest of the company engaged in manufacturing aerospace products. However, the first response came in the form of an advice from Additional Deputy Commissioner Suresh Itnal on Wednesday that the union could lodge a complaint against police excesses with the District Police Complaints Authority headed by the Deputy Commissioner.

The Labour Minister was scheduled to hold a meeting with members of Aequs management, leaders of KKU-TUCI and Deputy Labour Commissioner of Belagavi in Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon and the details are expected to be known on Thursday, sources told The Hindu.