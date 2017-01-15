Karnataka

Admissions under RTE delayed as portal is not open

Parents planning to seek admissions for their wards under the Right to Education Act quota in unaided schools for the 2017-2018 academic year were disappointed on Sunday as the admission portal was not open.

The Department of Public Instruction had announced that the parents could file their online applications from January 15 to February 15.

Another week

The officials said that the process was likely to be delayed by another week. P.C. Jaffer, Commissioner for Public Instruction, said that the department was in the process of putting the systems in place for the process.

“We are testing the software now and we are planning to open the portal soon,” he said.

Last week, the officials held a consultation meeting with the stakeholders, including parents’ associations and school managements, on the hurdles during last year’s admission process.

