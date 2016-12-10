Admissions begin, but fee structure yet to be finalised

more-in

Although the Department of Public Instruction is yet to chalk out the calender of events for the 2017–18, many private schools have completed the admission process for the next academic year.

Worse still, many parents continue to grapple with demand for excess fees as the draft fee structure is yet to be finalised by the State government.

A senior department official said they had received suggestions for the proposed draft fee notification for amending the Karnataka Educational Institutions (Regulation of certain fee and donations) (Amendment) Rules, 2016. “We will finalise the fee formula shortly after incorporating the suggestions,” the official said.

He added that the State government was planning to amend the Karnataka Education Act, 1983 in the budget session and introduce a Rs. 10 lakh penalty clause for schools that violate the fee structure.