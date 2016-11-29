Adjournment motion loses ‘prime time’ slot

more-in

From now on, the Opposition parties in the State Legislative Assembly will have to wait till completion of the Question Hour and Zero Hour if they want to take the government to task by raising issues under the adjournment motion, which has a censuring clause.

The Assembly on Tuesday adopted recommendations by the Joint Rules Committee to amend rules to this effect. Leader of the Opposition Jagadish Shettar opposed the idea of altering the time slot, while the recommendation was adopted by voice vote.

It had almost become a common feature for the Opposition to raise an issue under the adjournment motion as soon as the House commenced its proceedings in the morning. The committee observed that raising “not very serious issues” under such a clause was resulting in wasting time.

The House, however, did not consider recommendations by the committee to constitute a ‘Karnataka Legislature Committee on Safeguard of Land, Water and Official Language of the State’.