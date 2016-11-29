Adjournment motion loses ‘prime time’ slot

more-in

From now onwards, Opposition parties in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly have to wait till the completion of question hour and zero hour if they want to take the government to task by raising issues under the potent weapon of adjournment motion, which has a censuring clause.

The Assembly on Tuesday adopted the recommendations by the Joint Rules Committee to amend its Rules of Procedure to provide for several changes including that of allowing the adjournment motion only after question hour and zero hour.

Leader of the Opposition Jagadish Shettar opposed the idea of altering the time slot for the adjournment motion. However, the recommendation was adopted amidst voice vote by the House.

It had almost become a common feature for the Opposition to raise an issue under the adjournment motion as soon as the House commences its proceedings in the morning. The committee has observed that raising of “not so serious issues” under such a clause was resulting in wasting of legislature time.

Interestingly, the House did not consider recommendations by the Joint Rules Committee to constitute a “ Karnataka Legislature Committee on Safeguard of Land, Water and Official Language of the State” as well as another legislature committee to look into the revenues of the state.

The other recommendations adopted by the House include formation of rules for taking up zero hour.