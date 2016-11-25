Activists write to CJ alleging miscarriage of justice in corruption cases in State

more-in

Copies of letter sent to Prime Minister, key Cabinet colleagues

Taking exception to what they have termed as a deteriorating legal system in the State, scientists, activists and advocates who met for a national-level meeting at Gandhiji’s Ashram at Sevagram in Maharashtra, have appealed to the Chief Justice of India, the President, the Prime Minister and Union Ministers to take remedial measures.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, founder-president of Samaj Parivartan Samudaya S.R. Hiremath said: “The organisations and activists have high respect for the judiciary in the country. However, ‘subversion/miscarriage’ of justice in cases relating to corruption involving powerful individuals and ‘subversion/miscarriage’ of justice in the subordinate courts even in investigation ordered by the Supreme Court have pained them.”

“Our six-page detailed letter to the Chief Justice of India and the President on November 21 with copies sent to the Prime Minister and his key Cabinet colleagues gives specific instances of how the situation in the High Court of Karnataka is deteriorating, including in cases of investigation ordered by the highest court of the land. In cases involving influential persons such as the former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa, the former Minister Katta Subramanya Naidu and Minister D.K. Shivakumar, the lower judiciary has passed orders that were being termed by legal luminaries as ‘miscarriage of justice’,” Mr. Hiremath said.

He said that such developments would make the people of the country lose faith in the judiciary which had always come to the help of the people.

“In the letter we have also mentioned that we have the utmost respect for the judiciary and the main objective of the letter is to assist in the improvement of justice delivery in the courts of Karnataka,” he said.

The signatories of the letter include Ravi Chopra from Dehra Dun, Devanur Mahadev from Karnataka, Pradeep Chatterjee of West Bengal, Mausami Gogoi of Arunchal Pradesh, Jaspal Singh of Punjab, Prithvi Sharma of Haryana and others.

Mr. Hiremath said that in the interest of the judiciary, remedial measures should be taken by the Chief Justice of India.

He said that through the letter they have also sought effective action through the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate against the former Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy for allegedly spending Rs. 200 crore for his daughter’s wedding and against his close aide B. Sriramulu who had allegedly spent Rs. 100 crore for his bungalow in Ballari. Such steps would restore people’s faith in the government’s action against black money, he said.