Activists seek women’s panel chief’s resignation over ‘objectionable’ remarks

Women organisations have taken exception to the alleged objectionable remarks made by chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women, Nagalakshmi Bai, against victims of rape and sexual exploitation.

Members of Akhila Bharata Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane, Bharatiya Mahila Okkooota, and Karnataka Dalit Sangharsha Samiti said that Ms. Bai, recently in Tumakuru, passed objectionable comments on the alleged victim of rape by Raghaweshwara Bharati Swami of Sri Ramachandrapura Mutt.

The organisations have demanded her resignation and unconditional apology for these statements. At a press conference here on Wednesday, sanghatane leader K.S. Vimala said Ms. Bai made statements even as the case was under investigation and before the court. “A gender-insensitive person should not continue as a head of the women’s commission,” she said. Ms. Vimala said the chairperson had in the past made insensitive comments on the choice of clothing of women.

Reacting to the allegation, Ms. Bai said she had made no statement with the intent to hurt rape victims. She claimed that her statements had been misread.