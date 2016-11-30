Activists pay homage to Fidel Castro

more-in

Writers, activists and politicians of Hassan, here on Monday, paid homage to Latin America’s revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, who died recently. They recalled the charismatic leader’s policies on health care, housing and education that he had implemented in Cuba.

Science writer K.S. Ravi Kumar said an anti-imperialist leader, Fidel Castro, made the world turn towards Cuba through his policies on education and health. “He occupied power in Cuba after a long fight and succeeded in providing a pro-people administration. His policies were pro-people and that made him popular among Third World countries,” he said.

The former Rajya Sabha member H.K. Javare Gowda said Fidel Castro seized power in Cuba in 1959 through a revolution. His commitment to his ideology made him the enemy of the United States. “He did not stop his fight even after he was imprisoned. He continued his struggle and succeeded in holding the reins of power in Cuba,” he said.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary H.R. Naveen Kumar said, soon after coming to power in Cuba, Fidel Castro brought in land reforms and nationalised private parties. “The United States tried to eliminate Fidel Castro many times. However, it could not succeed in doing so. He stood firm despite the U.S. sanctions against his country,” he said.

Those who participated in the programme offered floral tributes to Fidel Castro and observed a one-minute silence to mourn his death.

A documentary on Fidel Castro was also screened on the occasion. CPI (M) leader M.C. Dongre, journalist R.P. Venkateshmurthy, activist Manjunath Datta and others were present.