Activists offer buttermilk, water to those standing in queue

helping hand: Volunteers offering buttermilk to those lined up outside a bank in K.R. Pet town in Mandya on Monday.

more-in

Following incidents of people standing in queues outside banks and post offices collapsing of exhaustion, sometimes fatally, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other groups have begun offering buttermilk and water to those lined up outside banks in the district.

On Monday, a group of BJP workers visited branches of State Bank of Mysore, Canara Bank, Vijaya Bank, Karnataka Bank, Syndicate Bank and Corporation Bank in K.R. Pet taluk and offered buttermilk and water to the waiting public.

However, they faced embarrassing moments in some places with people expressing their ire against the Centre for its “poor level of preparedness” for the consequences of demonetising Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

According to sources, many people standing in queue to exchange old notes or withdraw new ones criticised the Union government for not ensuring sufficient supply of valid notes and causing inconvenience to the public. Many said the move has hit the poor and daily wage labourers as they end up wasting a good part of their day standing in queue.

However, a few people welcomed the move to take the battle to black money.

According to reports, members of various other groups also organised such programmes in different parts of the district.