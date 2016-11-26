Activists end protest in Hassan

more-in

A number of organisations, that had been staging a dharna under the banner of Janandolana Mahamaitri demanding a relief package for farmers for past five days, ended the protest on Friday. They demanded that all legislators support the resolutions proposed by K.S. Puttannaiah, Sarvodaya Party MLA, in the State Assembly.

Members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Dalit Sangharsha Samiti, Communist Party of India, and other organisations participated in the dharna which began on November 20. In a press release issued here on Friday, the participants said Mr. Puttannaiah had proposed a resolution assuring a total waiver of farm loans and scientific compensation for crop loss in the assembly.

“We wish members of all parties support the resolution, and with that stand by farmers of the State,” stated the release signed by Kottur Srinivas, district president, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, and other participants.

Many writers and activists participated in the dharna. The police had also taken some of the protesters into custody on Thursday.