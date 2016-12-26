Action sought against BIMS director,staff for ‘funds misappropriation’

Non-clinical and security staff of the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences staging a protest outside the institute in Bidar on Monday.

more-in

Non-clinical and security staff serving at the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) skipped work and staged a demonstration outside the institute under the banner of Dalit Rakshana Vedike demanding action against the institute director and other staff involved in alleged misappropriation of funds.

The agitating staff alleged that money collected from patients as well as released from the government for taking up various works had been misappropriated.

“The money collected from the public for various medical services offered should be deposited in the institute’s bank account on a daily basis. However, BIMS officers have not deposited around Rs. 20 lakh thus collected between January and August 2015,” an agitating staff said.

He added that that the staff later deposited Rs. 12 lakh in the BIMS bank account in instalments from October 2015 when the issue surfaced.

He alleged that BIMS director, in-charge superintendent and staff in the accounts section were involved in the misappropriation of funds.