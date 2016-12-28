Karnataka

Accused gets 12 years RI for rape

Second Additional District and Sessions Judge M. Premavati here on Tuesday awarded 12 year rigorous imprisonment to Shivanand Chitali of Kinni Sultanpur village in Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district accused of raping a 12-year-old girl three years ago.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 on the accused.

Shivanand Chitali, the police said, abducted the girl during her visit to a temple in Kinni Sultanpur village on December 27, 2013, took her to a field near the temple and lured the girl to have an illicit sexual intercourse with him.

