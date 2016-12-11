Absconding KAS officer, driver arrested in Kalaburagi

The Special Land Acquisition Officer, L. Bheema Nayak, and his driver Mohammed, who went absconding after another driver K.C. Ramesh committed suicide unable to bear their alleged harassment on December 6, were arrested by the Maddur police in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

C.H. Sudheer Kumar Reddy, Superintendent of Police, Mandya, said a team traced the duo near Kalaburagi and took them in to custody.

The duo will be brought to the district and produced before a jurisdiction court on Monday, Mathew Thomas, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Malavalli sub-division), told The Hindu.

Mr. Ramesh who committed suicide in a lodge in Maddur, in his 11-page suicide note, had alleged that the officer had been involving in money-conversion racket and other illegalities.

The name of former BJP minister and mining baron G. Janardhan Reddy and Ballari MP B. Sriramulu were also mentioned in the suicide note. According to Mr. Ramesh, the officer had converted Rs. 25 crore worth devalued currency notes for Mr. Reddy before his daughter’s wedding.

A case of abetment of suicide was registered against the duo and three teams were formed to probe it.