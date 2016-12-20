ATMs in Mysuru start dispensing Rs. 500 notes

Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in the city were loaded with the new Rs. 500 notes for the first time on Tuesday.

District lead bank manager K.N. Shivalingaiahh told The Hindu that there are 13 currency chests in Mysuru, of which seven belong to the State Bank of Mysore, and all of them were remitted with Rs. 500 notes on Monday evening. “As a result, most of the ATMs were loaded with the new Rs. 500 notes for the first time on Tuesday. The notes were already available in bank branches, but in small numbers,” he said

Apart from SBM, Canara Bank, State Bank of India, Vijaya Bank, Corporation Bank, Syndicate Bank and Kotak Mahindra have one currency chest each in the district, and the quantum of money remitted is usually based on the amount of transaction. But at present, it is cash availability with the RBI that is deciding things, Mr. Shivalingaiah said.

Nevertheless, the introduction of the new Rs. 500 notes is expected to ease the situation for the public and traders who need small change for transactions. It is hoped that the struggle for change for Rs. 2,000 will also reduce considerably at business establishments, he said.

There are 733 ATMs in district — 561 in Mysuru Urban, 91 in semi-urban areas, and 81 in rural areas.