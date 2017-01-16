Karnataka

ASI held in Tumakuru on charge of raping woman

A 32-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped by an assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) in a moving vehicle in Tumakuru on Saturday night.

According to the police, the woman had picked a quarrel with her family members and left home at 7 p.m. She was spotted around 11 p.m. by Umesh, 57, attached to the Tumakuru rural station. He was on his police motorcycle along with a Home Guard.

When they noticed the woman, Umesh reportedly asked the Home Guard to take the motorcycle and continue night rounds. He called one of his contacts and asked him to bring a car. After it arrived, Umesh asked the woman to get into the SUV, promising to drop her home. He allegedly raped her as the vehicle was being driven around the city by a driver. Around 3.30 a.m., he dropped her home. The victim’s mother has filed a complaint.

