ACB traps village accountant

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught a village accountant while accepting a bribe of Rs. 3,500 for a khata transfer at Doddahalli in Holenarasipur taluk on Friday afternoon. Sathish, village accountant of Halli Mysore, was found accepting the bribe from Jagadish, the complainant. S. Raju, DySP, ACB, told The Hindu that the official had demanded Rs. 3,500 for transfer of a khata. Based on a complaint filed by Jagadish, the police laid the trap and arrested Sathish.

