ACB sleuths raid PWD engineer’s house in Kalaburagi

In an early morning operation, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths, headed by Superintendent of Police Anitha Haddannanavar, raided the house of Shivalingappa Kalashetti, Assistant Engineer, attached to Sub Division – I of the Public Works Department on Friday.

The officer is alleged to have amassed a properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The value of the house at Sadashiva Nagar, off Old Jewargi Road, in the city was estimated to be Rs. 1 crore.

The team also obtained documents of two sites, a car, two bikes, 350 gm of gold and Rs. 7,000 in cash belonging to the officer.

The police said that the accused allegedly owned five acres of agricultural land at Bhusanur village in Aland taluk and 18 acres in Madihal village in the same taluk.

A bank locker belonged to the officer was frozen. A case has been registered with the ACB.