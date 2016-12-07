ACB raids home of MUDA official

more-in

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the residence of K.R. Mahesh, assistant engineer of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in the city on Tuesday and recovered assets worth lakhs of rupees, reckoned to be in excess of his known sources of income.

The raid was led by B.T. Kavitha, ACB SP, and about two dozen personnel. Sources said searches were conducted simultaneously at his house in Vijayanagar, MUDA office, an apartment, besides a commercial complex owned by him.

The team also seized documents on various properties including an apartment, commercial complex, gold jewellery, and watches.

The exact value of the seized property is yet to be estimated as the bank accounts are to be verified.