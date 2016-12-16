ACB raids across State; four bureaucrats with huge wealth booked

more-in

A Public Works Department engineer with properties worth more than Rs. 3 crore; a range forest officer owning seven sites and buildings across Tumakuru district; a panchayati engineer at Kalaburagi district with assets worth Rs. 1.49 crore; and a veterinary officer of Bengaluru Rural taluk who owns more than 12 sites and houses came under the scanner of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which conducted raids across the state on Friday.

The searches and raids were conducted in connection with the four officials, reportedly possessing assets beyond their known income.

ACB slueths descended on Public Works Department headquarters in search of files kept in the office of T.R. Shivaramu, Executive Engineer, PWD, National Highway Authority. Officers also searched the residences of his relatives in Mysuru and his home at HSR Layout. A release said, he has two sites in Mysuru; two 3-BHK homes at an apartment on Tavarekere Road; and, a three-storey building at HSR Layout — cumulatively worth more than Rs. 3.02 crore. Apart from this, assets of around Rs. 20 lakh were found in the bank and his home.

The ACB officials also raided the residences and office of H.M. Shivaprasad, Veterinary Medical officer, Nelamangala, Bangalore Rural District, who has 12 properties, bought under his name and his relatives, cumulatively worth Rs. 2.64 crore.

Further, during searches in Tumakuru district, D. Narasimhamurthy, Range Forest Officer (Koratagere), was found to have eight properties, including three two-storey structures in his brother’s name that have been given on rent in Kunigal, and large amounts of gold and silver ornaments at his residences.

At Kalaburagi, Shivalingappa, Assistant Engineer, Panchayat Raj Engineering Division, was found to have eight properties and movable assets of over Rs. 1.49 crore.

ACB officials said all four officials have been booked under 13(1) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.