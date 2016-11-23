Karnataka

ACB officials to receive applications seeking action

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) will receive applications from aggrieved people, seeking relief under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, in Yadgir district.

The applications will be received at all Inspection Bungalows between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m at Gurmitkal on November 24, Shahapur on November 25 and Surpur on November 26.

DySP Veeresh, Mahantesh Patil, CPI, and other officials will be present at the time, a release has stated.

