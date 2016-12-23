ACB issues lookout notice for Chikkarayappa

more-in

T.N. Chikkarayappa, former managing director of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam, whose house was searched by Income Tax Department sleuths in the first week of December and subsequently booked for disproportionate assets by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has been officially declared an “absconder.” The ACB has now issued a lookout notice for the suspended official at all airports and ports.

M.A. Saleem, IGP, ACB, told The Hindu that Mr. Chikkarayappa was issued notice asking him to present himself for interrogation, which he has not honoured and he is not to be found at any of his known addresses. “So we have now issued a lookout notice for him and have launched a manhunt,” he said.

S.C. Jayachandra, the other government official whose premises was search by I-T Department, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI, which are probing the source of the new currency notes found in his house. Mr. Chikkarayappa escaped being booked by any of these Central agencies since no new currency was recovered from his house. He is facing the disproportionate assets case.

Meanwhile, ACB sleuths on Friday took Mr. Jayachandra into their custody to probe him in the disproportionate assets case and the suspected deals and relations he had with a set of contractors. “He was in the CBI custody and we have taken him into our custody on a body warrant,” Mr. Saleem said.