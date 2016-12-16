ACB conducts searches at Bheema Nayak and his brothers’ residences

Sleuths from Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), led by R. Nagaraj and B. Manjunath, searched the residences of Bheema Nayak, Special Land Acquisition officer and his two brothers in Mariyammanahalli in Hosapete taluk of Ballari district on Friday.

Bheema Nayak, who is in the custody of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), in connection with the suicide committed by his driver K.C. Ramesh and also on charges of converting black money into white belonging to mining baron G. Janardhan Reddy.

The six member team from Ballari, according to sources, simultaneously swooped on the houses early in the morning and began conducting searches for incriminating documents, assets held by Bheema Nayak and his brothers Arjun and Nakul.

A native of Mariyammanahalli, Bheema Nayak, as Tahasildar of Ballari, was said to be very close to Janardhan Reddy, who was the then Ballari district in-charge minister and had taken keen interest in acquiring fertile irrigated land for construction of Ballari airport, the dream project of Reddy, despite strong protest by farmers.

He is said to have possessed lands and buildings in his native and also in Hagari Bommanahalli taluk of the district.

The details of the searches are awaited.