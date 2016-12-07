A policeman’s exemplary act

more-in

Vasant Ramachandra Agasimani, a head constable attached with the crime department in the police commissionerate here, belongs to the tribe of honest persons as exemplified by his act of depositing with bank a cash bag consisting of a substantial amount sufficient enough to tempt others to make good use of it.

Recently, Mr. Agasimani had been to the Bazaar branch of the State Bank of India on Kirloskar Road to withdraw money from his account. The bank was crowded. While entering the bank, Mr. Agasimani noticed a plastic bag lying on the side. He ignored it. But, he found it at the same place when he was returning after withdrawing money.

Becoming suspicious, he picked up the bag and opened it only to find a few bundles of demonetised currency of Rs. 500 denomination. He handed over the bag to the branch manager, who after counting, found a sum of Rs. 80,000. As the branch manager started to look out for the owner of the bag, Mr. Agasimani simply walked out of the bank.