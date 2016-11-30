A five-day treat for Mysuru’s classical music lovers

more-in

The city’s music connoisseurs have a chance to savour the best in the classical genre during the 23rd music conference of JSS Sangeetha Sabha, to be held from December 2 to 6.

It is being organised in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture, and the conference president this year is Vidwan T.A.S. Mani, a mridanga artist who will be taken in a procession to the JSS College for Women in Saraswathipuram, the venue of the music conference.

K. Ramamurthy Rao, secretary of the sabha, said in a release that the conference will be inaugurated by Swami Atmajnananda, president of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru. Sri Vidyabhushan will release a souvenir to mark the occasion.

K.S.N. Prasad, a patron of art, will be given with this year’s Sangeetha Sevanidhi award. The Sangeetha Vidyanidhi award will be conferred on Vidwan Mani on December 6.

Concerts and conversations

According to the release, the conference will see experts discussing various technical issues pertaining to music. There will also be concerts later in the evening. On December 3, there will be a concert by G.K. Mohankrishna at 5.30 p.m. and one by Abhishek Raguram at 6.30 p.m.

The programme schedule for December 4 includes a concert by Sampagodu Vighnaraj at 5 p.m. and another by U. Rajesh from 7 p.m. A classical vocal duet by Kumari Archana and Samanvi is slated for December 5 at 5 p.m. It will be followed by a concert by Sandeep Narayan at 6.30 p.m.

The valedictory function on December 6 will feature a flute concert by Subramanya Shastry. Afterwards, the awards will be presented. The main concert will feature a classical rendition by R.V. Ramani at 7 p.m.

There will also be concerts by young, upcoming talents in the field of classical music, including Abhijit, Nishant and Sanjaynag, the release said. The main speakers include Vidwan Mani, Nagamani Srinath, Vardarangan V. Krishna, S. Shankar, V.V. Ramamurthy, Vrinda Acharya, Sukanya Prabhakar, Vijayraghavan and B.K. Chandramouli.

JSS Sangeetha Sabha was established to encourage classical music in the region and identify new talents by giving them a platform to perform in front of an audience. It conducts music programmes and concerts throughout the year. The annual conference is also held to commemorate the jayanti celebrations of Shivaratri Rajendra Swamiji.