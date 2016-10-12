The nine-day cultural extravaganza ‘Shivamogga Dasara’ began with a grand procession of the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari being taken out in the city on Tuesday.

S.K. Mariyappa, Mayor, flagged off the procession by performing a pooja to Nandidhwaja on the Shivappa Nayaka Palace premises.

Sagar, a 26-year-old tusker from Sakrebailu elephant camp, carrying the idol of Chamundeshwari in the silver howdah led the procession. Female elephants Geetha and Gange, aged 67 and 61 years respectively, accompanied Sagar.

The performance by Pune-based Vaibhav percussion troupe was the main attraction of the procession. The local veeragase, chande and nagaswaram artists also performed. The procession passed through Ramanna Shreshti Park, Gandhi Bazaar, Shivappa Nayaka Circle, Nehru Road, Durgigudi, Jail Circle, Kuvempu Road and culminated at National Education Society (NES) ground.

Shivamogga Tahshildar Satyanarayan performed banni pooja at the NES ground. This was followed by the ritual of Ravan Dahan in which a huge effigy of Ravana was burnt.