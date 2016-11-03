The 7th graduation day of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) will see 922 B.E., 231 M.Tech, 58 MCA, and 108 MBA candidates receiving their degrees.

Babasaheb Neelkanth Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Forge Ltd., Pune, will be the chief guest and deliver the graduation day address on November 5 at 2.30 p.m. on the SJCE campus here.

C.G. Betsurmath, executive secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeeta, will preside, while B.G. Sangameshwara, Vice-Chancellor, JSS Science and Technology University, and C. Ranganathaiah, Director (Academic and Administration), Technical Education Division, JSS Mahavidyapeeta, will be present. M.H. Dhananjaya, advisor, technical education, will administer oath to the graduates.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, SJCE principal G.M. Shashidhara said 42 medals will be awarded to students out of which 28 are for those who have scored highest marks in respective branches. Fourteen endowment medals will also be awarded.

Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt, who is the president of JSS Mahavidyapeeta, will present the medals to the achievers belonging to all branches.