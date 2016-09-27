Work at the zilla panchayat and government stalls at the Dasara Exibition grounds in Mysuru on Tuesday. Photo: M.A.Sriram

The 90-day Dasara exhibition will begin from October 1 at Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Grounds in Mysuru.

Chief Executive Officer of KEA Shashi Kumar told reporters here on Tuesday that the Fun World and Resorts bagged this year's contract for the 137 stalls, entertainment zone and food courts by quoting Rs. 4.11 crore.

The KEA, which has introduced e-ticketing facility this year, will also make the tickets available online on its official website (www.keaonline.in). Tickets can also be booked through an app launched by the KEA, which is available on Google playstore. Tickets, which are priced at Rs. 20 for adults and Rs. 10 for children, will also be sold at the two entrances to Dasara Exhibition Grounds, he said.

The KEA has retained the rights for entrance and parking like last year. KEA has made arrangements for parking of vehicles of visitors on M.G. Road. About 12 acres of land belonging to KEA has been readied for parking of 800 two-wheelers, 500 cars and 30 buses.

Though barely any of the 136 stalls have been set up with the exhibition scheduled to be open on Saturday, Mr. Shashi Kumar said all the zilla panchayat stalls and government stalls will be ready on the day of the inauguration.