839 dilapidated school buildings to be demolished

Bharatbai Mallinath Sherikar, ZP president, at the general body meeting of the Bidar Zilla Panchayat on Friday.

The Bidar Zilla Panchayat will demolish 839 dilapidated school buildings in the district.

Announcing this at the general body meeting on Friday, Chief Executive Officer R. Selva Mani said that a second survey will be conducted to find out if more school buildings were damaged and needed to be pulled down.

The State government will be requested to fund the construction of new buildings to replace them.

This was a reply to several members who kept saying officials had underestimated the number of dilapidated school buildings.

“Let us start demolishing buildings in the first list. We will also have a second list,” Dr. Mani said

Some members complained that Shivakumar Swamy, former deputy director of public instruction, had committed several irregularities. They urged ZP president Bharatbai Mallinath Sherikar to order a review of all works taken up in his tenure.

Mr. Swamy who was in the meeting, denied these allegations. “I am ready for any inquiry. I should be punished if I am found wrong,” he said.

The CEO announced that B. Mahantesh, a government school teacher facing allegations of attempting to abuse a girl student in a village in Humnabad taluk, had been suspended. He has been already been arrested, he said. Gundu Reddy, member, complained that a private school in Hanumanth Wadi in Basava Kalyan was not giving away transfer certificates to students even after two years of applying for it. Dr. Mani promised to conduct an inquiry into it.

Members complained that the quality of the work of building two schools in Basava Kalyan taluk was of low quality. One member complained that a teacher who was unable to perform his duties due to sickness, had been promoted as the headmaster. The CEO promised to look into both these issues.