Chandrappa S. Reshmi, America-based Indian ophthalmologist, has said that more than 8,000 ophthalmologists and cataract surgeons from 28 countries presented papers and video sessions on procedures performed by adapting new techniques and inventions in cataract surgery and corneal transplant surgery at the 34th Congress of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) at Copenhagen in Denmark.

Dr. Reshmi was speaking to presspersons in Kalaburagi on Tuesday after returning from the five-day congress. The programme had begun on September 10.

The octogenarian, hailing from Chittapur taluk in Kalaburagi, is a pioneer in intraocular lens implant surgery.

Dr. Reshmi said that he had participated in all the ESCRS conferences so far. He is also one among the 12-member panel to frame the rules and regulations and judge the papers presented at the conference.

Sharing his experience of five decades, Dr. Reshmi said that he has performed cataract and intraocular lens implant surgery on many personalities, including Bharat Ratna J.R.D. Tata, former President Gyani Zail Singh, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Vijaya Bhasker Reddy, former Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh Chinnappa Reddy, Padma Bhushan P. Siva Reddy and noted artist S.M. Pandit.

Practical knowledge

Dr. Reshmi advised budding ophthalmologists to focus on acquiring both practical knowledge and a good learning ability.