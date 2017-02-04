80-year-old elephant dies in Sakrebail camp

more-in

Kapila, an 80-year-old female elephant in Sakrebail elephant camp near here, that had been ailing for sometime has died owing to an age-related illness on Saturday.

It may be mentioned here that, Indira (90), another female elephant of the camp, had also died because of an age-related illness on January 30.

Both Indira and Kapila were caught in khedda operations in the forest near Kakanakote in 1968. They were brought to Sakrebailu the same year.

Kapila had given birth to two male and two female calves in her 48 years at the camp. She had been suffering from senility for the past one year and was also battling problems related to digestion and respiration.

As she had also lost her teeth, she was being given cooked food for the past few days. She had stopped consuming food on her own for the past 15 days. Veterinary experts had been administering food and medicines to her intravenously.

After the autopsy, Kapila was cremated near the camp. With her death, the total number of elephants in the camp has come down to 21. This number includes 12 males and 9 females.