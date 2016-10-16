A 75-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by cutting his private parts in his house at Jattiagrahara in Koratagere taluk of Tumakuru district. His neighbours alleged that he took the step due to mental and physical harassment by his son, Nagaraja, whom he lived with.

The family has denied allegations of harassment.

The deceased, Sanjeevarayappa, was a farmer. His grandson, Manjunath, told the police that the deceased had taken the extreme step of ending his life as he was suffering from severe stomach ache and other health problems.

Though Sanjeevarayappa was lying in a pool of blood on Friday night, neighbours did not take him to a hospital fearing the wrath of his son.

Sanjeevarayappa left a job in Sira taluk, where he was looking after a farm, and returned to Jattiagrahara for the sake of his son. A few years ago, he had tried to commit suicide by stabbing his stomach with a knife, but was saved due to timely help.

A case has been registered in Koratagere police station.