Minister for Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs U.T. Khader has said that stringent measures have been taken to identify and cancel bogus ration cards in the State. The officers concerned have identified more than 7.5 lakh bogus ration cards and cancelled them.

Speaking after hearing public grievances at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Tuesday, he said that the government has announced a cash prize of Rs. 400 per card to those who identify bogus cards and get them cancelled.

“It is very difficult to identify and initiate action against the government officials and department staff involved in issuing bogus cards. But efforts are being made to bring in more transparency in the functioning of the department,” he added.

He also said that it is the responsibility of the officers of the department to ensure that the franchisees do not collect money for providing token to beneficiaries. Action would be initiated against the officers who failed to take action against such franchisees, he added.

Responding to some of the grievances of the people, the Minister said that the conditions for applying for new ration cards have been liberalised.

Earlier, the officers used to ask for door number, RR number, voter identification and other documents for ration cards. But now applicants have to provide only Aadhaar card.

To a demand made by some beneficiaries that the quantity of foodgrains being provided to beneficiaries should be increased in the backdrop of the drought-like situation in the region, the Minister said that the issue would be taken up with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.