Even as 741 engineering graduates from Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), an autonomous college which was recently upgraded into JSS Science and Technology University, secured jobs in the last four months in campus selections, the college is hoping for 300 more placements by this year-end.

After the placements began in July this year, 53 companies took part in campus recruitment. A total of 678 candidates got full-time jobs, while 63 were hired for internship.

SJCE principal G.M. Shashidhara on Wednesday said the highest pay package this year was Rs. 14.5 lakh per annum and the average pay package had been Rs. 7 lakh per annum.

He hoped that 40 more companies would visit the campus for hiring and at least 300 more candidates would get placed soon.

Last year, 1,112 candidates got placed in 116 companies.

SJCE placement officer Pradeep said the college was expecting companies from the manufacturing and construction sectors.

New syllabi from 2017

JSS Science and Technology University Vice- Chancellor B.G. Sangameshwara said the university had taken steps to revise the engineering curriculum from 2017-18.

Importance would be given for innovation and research, he said, adding that industry interactions would get priority besides launching a department for continuous education for periodic upgrading of knowledge. He said courses for working professionals will get priority. Many MoUs are expected to happen sooner or later since a major focus of the young university will be on research. SJCE had already tied up with South Korean University and the Indian Rubber Institute for academic collaborations, Mr. Shashidhara said.