7,000 delegates expected for literary meet in Raichur

more-in

Nearly 7,000 literary enthusiasts are expected to take part in the 82nd Akhil Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan scheduled here on December 2, 3 and 4. With nearly a week remaining for the grand literary event, 3,444 delegates have already enrolled with the organising committee as on Thursday.

Addressing a media conference on the campus of the University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur, the venue for the literary festival, Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil, who is also the convenor of the organising committee, said that 33 sub-committees were working for the successful organisation of the event.

“As many as 3,444 delegates have enrolled. Registration is on and we are expecting between 6,000 and 7,000 delegates. Arrangements for accommodation have been made for 7,756 delegates. As many as 30 schools, 32 hotels, four halls, 13 hostels and 79 other buildings would be used for the purpose,” he said.

For the convenience of delegates and the general public coming to Raichur for the event, a control room functioning round the clock till the completion of the event has been established, he said. The public can call control room on Ph: 08532-228536, 225630. For updates on the event, people can log on to: 82ssraichur.com.

.

“Shilpa Medicare Limited and Raichur Rice Millers Association have taken the responsibility of providing quality food for the participants free,” he said.

In view of demonetisation, the organising committee has decided to keep ATMs on the university campus round the clock with sufficient money in it. As many as 400 book stalls would be set up.

Mr. Senthil said that the committee had expected Rs. 2 crore as donation from the public, apart from the Rs. 4 crore that the State government had committed to release.

To reduce traffic density on the roads connecting the city and the venue, alternative routes are identified for the movement of general vehicles. “The road in front of the university would be dedicated for only those vehicles that come to the event,” he said.

To a question, Mr. Senthil exuded the confidence that all the ongoing road and drain repair works would be completed by Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Chetan Singh Rathor, district sahitya parishat president Basavaprabhu Bettadur and Additional Deputy Commissioner Govinda Reddy and others were present.